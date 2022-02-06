Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lee leads Houston Baptist over SE Louisiana 93-80

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 13:12
Lee leads Houston Baptist over SE Louisiana 93-80

HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Lee had a career-high 32 points as Houston Baptist beat Southeastern Louisiana 93-80 on Saturday night.

Lee hit 12 of 13 free throws. He added eight rebounds and six steals.

Brycen Long had 15 points for Houston Baptist (7-13, 3-7 Southland Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Jade Tse added 14 points. Zach Iyeyemi had nine rebounds.

Jalyn Hinton had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Lions (12-12, 7-3). Ryan Burkhardt added 16 points. Roscoe Eastmond had 12 points and nine assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 14:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
"