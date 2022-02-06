Alexa
Grand Canyon defeats California Baptist 56-50

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 13:05
PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 13 points as Grand Canyon won its ninth consecutive home game, beating California Baptist 56-50 on Saturday night.

Holland Woods had 11 points for Grand Canyon (16-5, 6-3 Western Athletic Conference). Taeshon Cherry added 10 points. Gabe McGlothan had 10 points and eight rebounds. Sean Miller-Moore had a career-high 12 rebounds plus six points.

Daniel Akin had 11 points for the Lancers (12-11, 2-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Ty Rowell added 10 points. Chance Hunter had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 14:47 GMT+08:00

