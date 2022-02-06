Harrison scores 22 to lift Presbyterian over Radford 78-70

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had 22 points as Presbyterian defeated Radford 78-70 on Saturday.

Trevon Reddish-Rhone had 15 points for Presbyterian (11-13, 3-6 Big South Conference). Marquis Barnett added 15 points. Owen McCormack had 10 points.

Josiah Jeffers had 18 points for the Highlanders (7-15, 3-7). Bryan Hart added 14 points. Dravon Mangum had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com