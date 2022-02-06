Alexa
Bishop leads Montana St. past Weber St. 78-57

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 13:18
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Xavier Bishop had 18 points as Montana State stretched its win streak to eight games, easily defeating Weber State 78-57 on Saturday night.

Jubrile Belo and Amin Adamu added 17 points apiece for the Bobcats (17-5, 9-2 Big Sky Conference), while RaeQuan Battle chipped in 15. Belo also had eight rebounds, while Adamu posted six rebounds.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 14 points for the Wildcats (18-6, 11-2), whose eight-game win streak ended. Zahir Porter added 11 points. Koby McEwen had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 14:46 GMT+08:00

"