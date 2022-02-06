Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Alley leads Portland St. past Sacramento St. 73-65

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 13:23
Alley leads Portland St. past Sacramento St. 73-65

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ezekiel Alley had a season-high 26 points as Portland State topped Sacramento State 73-65 on Saturday night.

Marlon Ruffin had 13 points for Portland State (8-13, 6-7 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Khalid Thomas added 11 points and eight rebounds. Ian Burke had five steals.

Bryce Fowler had 21 points and five assists for the Hornets (6-13, 2-10). Jonathan Komagum added 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. William FitzPatrick had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 14:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
"