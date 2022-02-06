Alexa
Manjon scores 20 to carry UC Davis past Hawaii 68-65

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 13:09
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ezra Manjon had 20 points as UC Davis narrowly defeated Hawaii 68-65 on Saturday.

Elijah Pepper had 19 points for UC Davis (10-7, 4-3 Big West Conference). Christian Anigwe added 16 points. Caleb Fuller had eight rebounds.

Kamaka Hepa had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (11-7, 7-2). Jerome Desrosiers added 12 points. Bernardo Da Silva had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 14:46 GMT+08:00

