Sheppard lifts Belmont over Tennessee Tech 100-92 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 13:23
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had a career-high 41 points — including a tightly-contested tying 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds left in regulation — as Belmont defeated Tennessee Tech 100-92 in overtime on Saturday night.

Sheppard, who made 14-of-17 free throws and grabbed six rebounds, scored eight points in a 12-2 run to open the extra period.

Nick Muszynski scored a career-high 33 points plus six assists and five blocks for Belmont (19-5, 9-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Will Richard added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Grayson Murphy had 6 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Belmont is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Kenny White Jr. had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (5-18, 2-8), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Jr. Clay added 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had 14 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

Belmont, which defeated Tennessee Tech 92-77 on Jan. 13, swept the season series with the Golden Eagles.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

