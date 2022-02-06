Alexa
Lufile lifts Oral Roberts over St. Thomas (MN) 88-66

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 12:40
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Elijah Lufile had a career-high 25 points plus 13 rebounds as Oral Roberts easily beat St. Thomas (MN) 88-66 on Saturday night.

Lufile shot 11 for 14 from the floor. Issac McBride had 13 points for Oral Roberts (16-8, 10-3 Summit League). Carlos Jurgens added 12 points and seven rebounds. Max Abmas had 10 points and eight assists.

Parker Bjorklund had 25 points for the Tommies (8-14, 2-8), who have lost seven consecutive games. Riley Miller added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

