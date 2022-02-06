Taiwan’s Louisa Coffee announces price hike

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese chain Louisa Coffee has announced price increases for a number of items amid rising costs for raw materials.

The hikes span a range between NT$5 (US$0.17) and NT$20 on more than 40 items, the biggest increase on a single item being 11%. The adjustment kicked in on Feb. 1, according to China Times.

The company cited surging costs of coffee beans due to weather-induced crop losses in Brazil, the largest coffer producer in the world, and labor shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for the price hikes, per CNA.

It marks the first such move by a coffee franchise in Taiwan and many others may follow suit. Intentions to raise prices have been brewing for some time in local coffee chains, but businesses have been hesitant due to government pressure, per China Times.

Cama Café, another popular coffee chain, said it’s still “mulling” a price hike. Another major chain is planning to implement a 10% price rise for its products by the end of the first quarter or “suffer a 50% loss in net profit,” wrote CNA, citing sources.