Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Owens, Johnson lead UMBC past New Hampshire 88-77

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 10:42
Owens, Johnson lead UMBC past New Hampshire 88-77

BALTIMORE (AP) — L.J. Owens had 19 points to lead five Maryland-Baltimore County players in double figures as the Retrievers topped New Hampshire 88-77 on Saturday night.

Nathan Johnson added 16 points for the Retrievers (11-10, 6-4 America East Conference). Keondre Kennedy and Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 12 points apiece and Szymon Wojcik had 11.

Jayden Martinez had 19 points for the Wildcats (9-9, 4-5). Marco Foster added 14 points. Nick Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 12:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
"