Agnew lifts Alcorn St. past Ark.-Pine Bluff 70-64

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 10:46
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Darrious Agnew had 15 points off the bench to lead Alcorn State to a 70-64 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Keondre Montgomery had 14 points and nine rebounds for Alcorn State (8-14, 7-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Byron Joshua added 12 points. Justin Thomas had 11 points.

Dequan Morris had 20 points and six rebounds for the Golden Lions (5-18, 3-7). Shawn Williams added 17 points. Kshun Stokes had six rebounds.

Updated : 2022-02-06 12:17 GMT+08:00

"