Carter scores 23 to lift N. Iowa over Drake 74-69 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 10:27
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Noah Carter scored seven of his team-high 23 points in overtime to lift Northern Iowa to a 74-69 win over Drake on Saturday.

Roman Penn tied the game by hitting the first of two free throws with 13 seconds left in regulation to force an extra period.

Trae Berhow had 16 points for Northern Iowa (13-9, 9-3 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Tywhon Pickford added 8 points and 12 rebounds. Nate Heise had six rebounds.

AJ Green, who led the Panthers in scoring coming into the matchup with 19 points per game, was held to 7 points. He was 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

Tucker DeVries had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-7, 8-3), whose four-game winning streak ended. D.J. Wilkins added 13 points. Roman Penn had 11 points. Garrett Sturtz had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Panthers evened the season series against the Bulldogs. Drake defeated Northern Iowa 82-74 on Jan. 22.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-06 12:16 GMT+08:00

