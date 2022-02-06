Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dingle scores 19 to carry Penn past Cornell 73-68

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 10:18
Dingle scores 19 to carry Penn past Cornell 73-68

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Dingle scored 19 points and Max Martz scored 16 points and Penn earned its fourth consecutive win beating Cornell 73-68 on Saturday night.

Andrew Laczkowski scored 10 points and Jelani Williams had six rebounds for Penn (10-12, 7-2 Ivy League).

Chris Manon had 20 points, Dean Noll added 19 points and three blocks and Kobe Dickson grabbed seven rebounds for the Big Red (12-7, 4-4).

Jordan Jones, the Big Red's leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, scored three points on 1-for-6 shooting.

Penn also beat defeated Cornell 79-65 on Jan. 7.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 11:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
"