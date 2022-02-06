Alexa
Glasper scores 34 to lead UIW past New Orleans 78-70

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 09:59
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Robert ‘Glasper scored a career-high 34 points and Incarnate Word beat New Orleans 78-70 on Saturday to end its six-game losing streak.

Brandon Swaby had 19 points and nine rebounds and Charlie Yoder grabbed eight rebounds for the Cardinals.

Derek St. Hilaire had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Privateers (13-9, 8-2), whose nine-game win streak ended.

Troy Green added 19 points and nine rebounds and Kmani Doughty scored 11 for New Orleans.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-06 11:44 GMT+08:00

