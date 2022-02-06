Ryan shoots Iowa St. to 20th win, sweeps Oklahoma St., 76-58

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan was 6-for-6 from 3-point range to lead No. 11 Iowa State to its 20th win of the season to match the best start in school history as the Cyclones completed a season sweep of Oklahoma State, 76-58 on Saturday.

Iowa State picked up its 20th win in 23 games to start the season, matching the start of the 2000-01 squad. The Cyclones now have won 9 of their first 11 Big 12 Conference games to start the season for the fourth time in school history,

Ryan knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half, sparking Iowa State to a 42-28 lead at intermission, hitting 61.5% from the field in the first half, including 6 of 10 from behind the arc as a team. The Cyclones finished the game shooting 49.1% from the field (27 of 55) and hit 10 of 22 shots from distance.

Ryan finished with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists with three steals. Lexi Donarski added 17 points, Ashley Joens contributed 14 points and Morgan Kane added 11 points and seven boards.

Lauren Fields led Oklahoma State (6-14, 1-10) with 19 points and seven rebounds. The Cowgirls were limited to 22-for-57 shooting from the field and were 8 of 20 from distance.

Now with four straight wins, Iowa State travels to TCU Saturday.

Oklahoma State lost to TCU, 64-63 on January 12, starting a string of eight straight losses, and will look to break the string when it hosts the Horned Frogs on Wednesday.

