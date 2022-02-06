Alexa
Gainey carries Brown over Dartmouth 62-60

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 10:09
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tamenang Choh made four straight free throws in the final minute and Jaylan Gainey recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds to allow Brown to hold on to take a 62-60 win over Dartmouth on Saturday night.

Kino Lilly Jr. had 14 points for Brown (11-13, 3-6 Ivy League), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Paxson Wojcik added 11 points. Choh had 10 points and six assists.

Brendan Barry had 21 points for the Big Green (5-14, 2-6). Aaryn Rai added eight rebounds. Dame Adelekun had seven rebounds.

The Bears leveled the season series against the Big Green. Dartmouth defeated Brown 58-46 on Jan. 8.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

