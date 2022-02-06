Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Putin denounces Taiwanese independence in joint statement with Xi

Autocrats affirm 'limitless partnership' while denouncing AUKUS pact

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/06 11:11
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken out against the concept of political independence for Taiwan in a joint statement released with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) on Friday (Feb. 4).

The two autocratic leaders issued a lengthy communique outlining their supposed “limitless partnership.”

“The Russian side reaffirms its support for the One-China principle, confirms that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and opposes any forms of independence of Taiwan,” the document read.

The two sides said their bilateral ties were stronger than their Cold War-era political or military alliances, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report.

“Friendship between the two States has no limits, there are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation,” the two countries declared, with announcements to deepen joint projects in a variety of fields including artificial intelligence, space, climate change, and more.

Russia and China also denounced the AUKUS alliance between Australia, Britain, and the U.S. for example, saying it heightened the risk of an arms race.

“The sides strongly condemn such moves and call on AUKUS participants to fulfill their nuclear and missile non-proliferation commitments in good faith and to work together to safeguard peace, stability, and development in the region,” the statement read.
Putin
Taiwan independence
Sino-Russian relations
AUKUS
autocratic

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan forms Ukraine task force
Taiwan forms Ukraine task force
2022/01/28 15:21
Story on Taiwanese identity makes front page of New York Times
Story on Taiwanese identity makes front page of New York Times
2022/01/21 13:34
US diplomats suggest caving to China on Taiwan office name in Lithuania
US diplomats suggest caving to China on Taiwan office name in Lithuania
2022/01/21 12:06
Asian Boss accused of seeking pro-KMT viewpoints for Taiwan street interviews
Asian Boss accused of seeking pro-KMT viewpoints for Taiwan street interviews
2022/01/12 14:25
Taiwan's NCC finds censorship software in Xiaomi smartphones
Taiwan's NCC finds censorship software in Xiaomi smartphones
2022/01/08 10:27