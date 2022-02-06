Putin denounces Taiwanese independence in joint statement with Xi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken out against the concept of political independence for Taiwan in a joint statement released with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) on Friday (Feb. 4).

The two autocratic leaders issued a lengthy communique outlining their supposed “limitless partnership.”

“The Russian side reaffirms its support for the One-China principle, confirms that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and opposes any forms of independence of Taiwan,” the document read.

The two sides said their bilateral ties were stronger than their Cold War-era political or military alliances, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report.

“Friendship between the two States has no limits, there are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation,” the two countries declared, with announcements to deepen joint projects in a variety of fields including artificial intelligence, space, climate change, and more.

Russia and China also denounced the AUKUS alliance between Australia, Britain, and the U.S. for example, saying it heightened the risk of an arms race.

“The sides strongly condemn such moves and call on AUKUS participants to fulfill their nuclear and missile non-proliferation commitments in good faith and to work together to safeguard peace, stability, and development in the region,” the statement read.