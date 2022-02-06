Alexa
Diggs, Reece lead Bowling Green over Northern Illinois 87-65

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 08:59
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Diggs had 18 points and Joe Reece scored 17 as Bowling Green breezed past Northern Illinois 87-65 on Saturday.

Diggs hit 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range for the Falcons (12-11, 5-7 Mid-American Conference). Daeqwon Plowden added 13 points.

Keshawn Williams had 20 points and seven rebounds to pace the Huskies (6-14, 3-7). Trendon Hankerson added 15 points and six boards.

The Falcons improved to 2-0 against the Huskies for the season. Bowling Green defeated Northern Illinois 92-83 on Jan. 18.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 10:46 GMT+08:00

