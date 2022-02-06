Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Foster scores 20 to lead Howard over Maryland Eastern Shore

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 08:55
Foster scores 20 to lead Howard over Maryland Eastern Shore

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Foster had 20 points as Howard beat Maryland Eastern Shore 72-64 on Saturday.

Elijah Hawkins had 12 points and eight assists for Howard (9-10, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Steve Settle III added 10 points.

Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (7-10, 2-4). Chase Davis added 10 points. Kevon Voyles had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 10:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
"