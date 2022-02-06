Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Reed sends Southeast Missouri St past Eastern Illinois 63-56

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 09:22
Reed sends Southeast Missouri St past Eastern Illinois 63-56

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Eric Reed Jr. had 21 points as Southeast Missouri State defeated Eastern Illinois 63-56 on Saturday.

Reed sank 5 of 12 shots from 3-point range for the Redhawks (10-13, 5-5 Ohio Valley Conference).

The Redhawks forced a season-high 21 turnovers and held Eastern Illinois (4-18, 2-7) to a season-low 15 points in the first half.

Paul Bizimana had 12 points for the Panthers (4-18, 2-7). CJ Lane added 11 points.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. They defeated Eastern Illinois 87-58 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 10:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
"