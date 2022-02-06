Taiwan’s labor bureau offers tips for avoiding recruitment scams during peak job hunting season

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor Affairs has issued guidelines for workers to stay safe as recruitment scams continue to rise.

The period following Lunar New Year – Taiwan’s peak job-hunting season – is even busier than usual this year due to the destabilizing effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the domestic labor market. Yet statistics reveal that recruitment scams have also been on the rise, according to a CNA report.

In response, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) suggests jobseekers follow “Three dos” and “Seven do not dos” to avoid being conned while finding a new job.

The MOL says the widespread adoption of digital technology and the move toward online recruiting has made it easier for fraudsters to obtain personal data such as credit card numbers and bank account information from individuals during staged job interviews. The ministry advises jobseekers to remain vigilant and aware of the risks by following the following precautions.

The first “Three do’s” include telling friends and family about the location of the interview before it takes place, or even inviting someone to accompany you to the interview. The second is to check whether the job ad contains any irrelevant or suspicious information.

Finally, seekers should proactively look up the background of the recruitment company to check whether it is legitimate or not.

During the interview, seekers should follow the “Seven nos,” including do not hand over money, do not make purchases, do not swipe your bank card, do not sign a contract, do not let your belongings leave your side, do not consume drinks, and do not work illegally.

If jobseekers find inconsistencies in the recruitment process, they can always file a complaint to the Ministry of Labor. The case may then be forwarded to the local government for investigation.