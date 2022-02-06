Kayouloud leads Central Arkansas past Stetson 79-75

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Eddy Kayouloud had 24 points and Central Arkansas turned back Stetson 79-75 on Saturday.

Jared Chatham had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (7-15, 4-5 Atlantic Sun Conference), who ended a four-game losing streak. Camren Hunter added 16 points, while Masai Olowokere scored 10.

Christiaan Jones had 20 points and seven rebounds to pace the Hatters (10-13, 4-6). Stephan Swenson scored a career-high 20 points with eight assists. Chase Johnston had 13 points.

___

___

