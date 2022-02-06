Alexa
Kayouloud leads Central Arkansas past Stetson 79-75

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 08:54
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Eddy Kayouloud had 24 points and Central Arkansas turned back Stetson 79-75 on Saturday.

Jared Chatham had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (7-15, 4-5 Atlantic Sun Conference), who ended a four-game losing streak. Camren Hunter added 16 points, while Masai Olowokere scored 10.

Christiaan Jones had 20 points and seven rebounds to pace the Hatters (10-13, 4-6). Stephan Swenson scored a career-high 20 points with eight assists. Chase Johnston had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 10:13 GMT+08:00

