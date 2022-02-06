Taiwanese politicians woo voters with social media food posts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese politicians across the political spectrum have taken to social media with food posts to attract voters as the campaign for November local elections heats up.

From new blood to senior figures, politicians believe sharing “soft content” with the public, mostly about gastronomic delights, can help bring them closer with people. This is true for both those of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Kuomintang (KMT), the primary opposition party.

Li Yu-hsiang (李宇翔), 29, who entered the DPP’s preliminary for the New Taipei city councilor race, often promotes local foods on his Facebook account because he considers such content resonates with people and helps boost his profile. So frequently does he share foods that many businesses have approached him for exposure, per CNA.

Chan Wei-yuan (詹為元), a major figure in the Kuomintang Youth League, or Young KMT, and who is eyeing a seat at the Taipei City Council, said food posts earn more likes and comments than other policy-driven posts. The tactic has successfully drawn in people previously unfamiliar with him, conducive to his effort to establish a bond with the community.

For a country proud of its vibrant culinary scene, food information never fails to gain attention. Hsieh Kuo-liang (謝國樑), a veteran KMT politician and former legislator, said the approach allows him to engage with both residents in his electoral district and beyond and is an ideal way to introduce himself.