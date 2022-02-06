Alexa
Pride scores 32 to lead Bryant past Mount St. Mary's 62-61

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 08:30
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Charles Pride had 32 points and 10 rebounds as Bryant extended its winning streak to eight games, narrowly defeating Mount St. Mary's 62-61 on Saturday.

Deandre Thomas' bucket with 43 seconds left provided the game's final points. Joe Moon blocked a last-second Mountaineers shot.

Erickson Bans had 11 points for Bryant (14-8, 10-1 Northeast Conference). Greg Calixte added 10 points. Luis Hurtado Jr. had six assists.

Mezie Offurum had 16 points for the Mountaineers (11-11, 7-3), whose six-game winning streak was broken. Jalen Benjamin added 13 points. Nana Opoku had 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers this season. Bryant defeated Mount St. Mary's 73-66 on Jan. 15.

Updated : 2022-02-06 10:13 GMT+08:00

