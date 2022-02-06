Hooper wins award as top Australian rugby player of 2021

SYDNEY (AP) — Wallabies captain Michael Hooper has been awarded the John Eales Medal as Australia’s top rugby player for the second year in a row and the fourth time in his career.

Rugby Australia said Sunday that Hooper finished first in the player-voted award in 2021 in a year that also saw him nominated for world player of the year.

“Michael is an incredible pillar of consistency in the Wallabies team,” said Eales, the former Australia captain. “His performances as a captain and as a player, week in week out, season in season out, set the perfect example for his team. In the history of rugby, there haven’t been many players as consistent as Michael Hooper.”

The 2021 season also saw the 30-year-old Hooper break World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee George Gregan’s record of most matches as Wallabies captain, an honor Hooper has now had 65 times in his 118-test career.

The openside flanker played nearly every minute of the Wallabies season in 2021 before picking up a foot injury in the side’s second-last match against England at Twickenham in November. He scored two tries and led Australia on a five-game winning streak for the first time since 2015.

Hooper previously won the John Eales Medal in 2013, 2016 and 2020.

The foot injury will sideline Hooper, who plays for the New South Wales Waratahs, for the start of the Super Rugby Pacific season later this month.

“It’s extremely humbling to be awarded the John Eales Medal in a year where there were so many standout performances across the squad,” Hooper said. “Players certainly don’t play the game for individual awards, but there’s no doubt it’s special to be recognized by your teammates in this way.”

