French leads Bethune-Cookman past Prairie View A&M 68-67

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 08:48
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joe French scored 25 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 38 seconds remaining to lift Bethune-Cookman to a 68-67 victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

Marcus Garrett had 17 points for the Wildcats (6-16, 4-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Garrett's jumper with 65 seconds left pulled the Wildcats within two points after Jeremiah Gambrell Jr.'s 3-pointer put Prairie View A&M up 67-63 with 1:35 to go. Kevin Davis added 10 points.

Jawaun Daniels had 20 points for the Panthers (4-14, 4-4). Gambrell added 16 points. Jeremiah Kendall had 15 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

