Weatherspoon carries FAU past Southern Miss 84-57

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 08:06
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Weatherspoon had 16 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls stretched their home win streak to nine games, rolling past Southern Miss 84-57 on Saturday.

Everett Winchester and Michael Forrest added 13 points apiece for the Owls. Vladislav Goldin and Bitumba Baruti chipped in 10 points each.

Weatherspoon made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Forrest also had six rebounds.

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (6-16, 1-8 Conference USA), whose losing streak reached five games. DeAndre Pinckney added 12 points. Denijay Harris had 10 points.

Updated : 2022-02-06 10:10 GMT+08:00

"