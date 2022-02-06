Alexa
Campbell defeats South Carolina Upstate 80-71

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 07:53
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield scored 17 points as Campbell defeated South Carolina Upstate 80-71 on Saturday. Jesus Carralero and Cedric Henderson Jr. added 16 points each for the Fighting Camels.

Whitfield hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Carralero also had nine rebounds and six assists, while Henderson Jr. posted seven rebounds.

Ricky Clemons had 12 points for Campbell (13-8, 6-4 Big South Conference).

Campbell totaled 45 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Bryson Mozone had 23 points for the Spartans (10-12, 7-3). Jordan Gainey added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 09:14 GMT+08:00

"