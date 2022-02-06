Alexa
Cummings leads Colgate over American 86-68

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 07:52
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nelly Cummings scored 21 points as Colgate got past American 86-68 on Saturday. Keegan Records added 20 points for the Raiders. Records also had eight rebounds.

Tucker Richardson had 16 points for Colgate (11-11, 7-2 Patriot League). Jack Ferguson added 10 points.

Johnny O'Neil had 19 points for the Eagles (6-16, 2-8). Stacy Beckton Jr. added 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 09:14 GMT+08:00

