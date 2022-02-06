Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brajkovic leads Davidson over George Washington 78-73

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 07:14
Brajkovic leads Davidson over George Washington 78-73

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luka Brajkovic had a career-high 30 points as Davidson extended its road win streak to eight games, narrowly defeating George Washington 78-73 on Saturday.

Brajkovic shot 11 for 14 from the floor. He added eight rebounds.

Foster Loyer had 16 points for Davidson (19-3, 9-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Sam Mennenga added 11 points.

James Bishop had 26 points for the Colonials (8-13, 4-5). Joe Bamisile added 19 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 08:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
"