Young scores 24 to lift Charlotte past Marshall 88-64

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 07:09
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 24 points as Charlotte rolled past Marshall 88-64 on Saturday.

Young hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Aly Khalifa had 16 points and nine assists for Charlotte (12-9, 5-4 Conference USA). Robert Braswell IV added 16 points. Jackson Threadgill had 12 points and six rebounds.

Andrew Taylor scored a career-high 28 points for the Thundering Herd (8-15, 1-9). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 14 points and eight rebounds. Mikel Beyers had five assists.

Updated : 2022-02-06 08:41 GMT+08:00

