Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Giants make Abrams senior VP of operations and strategy

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 07:13
Giants make Abrams senior VP of operations and strategy

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants made Kevin Abrams senior vice president of football operations and strategy Saturday.

Abrams, 50, is entering his 24th season with the Giants. He was a salary-cap analyst for three seasons and has been assistant general manager for 20 years. He added the title of vice president of football operations in 2018.

Abrams has worked with the college scouting and pro personnel departments. He's been responsible for strategic planning, compliance with the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, data and innovation, managed the salary cap, and negotiated player contracts.

“Kevin has been and will continue to be an invaluable resource for me and our staff,” general manager Joe Schoen said in a statement Saturday. “In his new role, Kevin will be assisting with the day-to-day football operation, administration and strategy of the organization moving forward.”

Abrams came to the Giants in 1999 from the NFL Management Council, where he helped monitor the league-wide salary cap and analyzed all new player contracts.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-02-06 08:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
"