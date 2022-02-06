Alexa
Mathon carries Boston University past Lehigh 80-74

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 06:42
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Boston University to an 80-74 win over Lehigh on Saturday. Walter Whyte also scored 16 points.

Daman Tate added 13 points for Boston University (16-9, 7-5 Patriot League). Javante McCoy had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Boston University scored 45 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Evan Taylor scored a career-high 26 points and had seven rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (9-15, 7-5). Nic Lynch scored a season-high 24 points. Jeameril Wilson had 10 points.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Mountain Hawks on the season. Boston University defeated Lehigh 80-74 on Jan. 22.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 08:40 GMT+08:00

