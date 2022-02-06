Alexa
Bieniemy posts a career-high 36 to send UTEP past Rice 72-70

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 06:33
HOUSTON (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy scored a career-high 36 points and Tydus Verhoeven scored 12 and UTEP beat Rice 72-70 on Saturday for its sixth-straight win.

Rice's Carl Pierre made a layup with as time expired to end the game.

Bieniemy shot 13 for 22 (59%) including 7 for 11 (63.6%) from 3-point range. Alfred Hollins scored 11 points and Jamari Sibley blocked three shots for UTEP (14-8, 7-3 Conference USA).

Souley Boum, who led the Miners in scoring coming into the contest with 16 points per game, finished 1-for-7 shooting.

Pierre had 18 points and six rebounds, Travis Evee scored 16 and Max Fiedler had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (13-9, 6-5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 08:40 GMT+08:00

