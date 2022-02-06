Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Aimaq, Harmon rally Utah Valley past Sam Houston 57-54

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 06:44
Aimaq, Harmon rally Utah Valley past Sam Houston 57-54

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Utah Valley scored the final eight points to beat Sam Houston 57-54 on Saturday.

Aimaq and Justin Harmon each made a layup and two free throws in the game-ending run for the Wolverines (15-7, 6-4 Western Athletic Conference). Harmon finished with 10 points.

Savion Flagg had 12 points for the Bearkats (14-11, 9-3).

Sam Houston didn't score after Javion May's bucket gave the Bearkats a 54-49 lead with 3:38 remaining.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 08:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
"