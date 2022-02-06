Alexa
Falko, Tinsley lead Binghamton past Maine 69-60

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 06:37
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko scored 18 points and George Tinsley added 17 as Binghamton defeated Maine 69-60 on Saturday.

Tyler Bertram added 12 points and Dan Petcash had 11 points for Binghamton (10-10, 7-4 America East Conference). Falko had seven rebounds.

Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish scored a career-high 20 points for the Black Bears (4-18, 1-10), who have now lost five straight games. Stephane Ingo added 16 points and five blocks. Vukasin Masic had 10 points and six assists.

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Black Bears this season. Binghamton defeated Maine 73-65 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 08:39 GMT+08:00

