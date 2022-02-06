Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Leona Maguire first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 06:47
Leona Maguire watches a shot during the second round of the LPGA Drive On Championship golf tournament at Crown Colony in Fort Myers, Fla., Friday, Fe...

Leona Maguire watches a shot during the second round of the LPGA Drive On Championship golf tournament at Crown Colony in Fort Myers, Fla., Friday, Fe...

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Leona Maguire became the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history Saturday, closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory in the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony.

“It’s huge for Irish golf,” Maguire said. “There was never an Irish player on the tour, let alone a winner. Hopefully, there is a lot of people watching at home tonight with big smiles on their faces and little girls watching knowing they can do that, too.”

Tied with Marina Alex for the second-round lead after a 65 on Friday, Maguire had seven birdies and two bogeys — the last on the par-5 18th with the outcome decided. The 27-year-old former Duke star finished at 18-under 198.

“It’s a bit surreal,” Maguire said. It’s been 17 years in the making, and you kind of wonder if it’s ever going to happen. Just really proud of how I played all week, especially today. Dermot (Byrne) was incredible on the bag. ... Probably more relief now than anything else.”

Lexi Thompson was second after a 65.

“I played with Leona the first two days and she’s been hitting it amazing,” Thompson said. “I knew I had to make birdies to get even closer. ... She obviously played great again today and definitely well deserved. I think it will help her out a lot. She’s an amazing talent.”

Maguire had an early birdie and a bogey, then ran off five birdies in a seven-hole stretch from the seventh to the 13th. She also birdied the par-4 16th. Her closing bogey left her 1 over for the day on the four par-5 holes.

“I knew my game was close,” Maguire said. “I did a lot of hard work in the offseason.”

Sarah Schmelzel had a 64 to finish third at 14 under, Alex (72) was another stroke back with Stacy Lewis (68), Patty Tavatanakit (67), Xiyu Lin (63) and Brittany Altomare (68).

“Leona had a great day.” Alex said. “It was really awesome to watch her play. She really got into a groove there kind of like middle of the front and into that back nine, made a ton of birdies. So just had a push to try and keep up with her. Didn’t really work out, but that’s OK.”

Updated : 2022-02-06 08:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
"