Linssen scores 17 to lead Saint Louis past Dayton 72-61

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 05:58
Linssen scores 17 to lead Saint Louis past Dayton 72-61

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marten Linssen had 17 points off the bench to carry Saint Louis to a 72-61 win over Dayton on Saturday.

Yuri Collins had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Saint Louis (16-6, 7-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Gibson Jimerson added 14 points. Fred Thatch Jr. had 12 points.

Kobe Elvis tied a career high with 20 points for the Flyers (15-8, 7-3). DaRon Holmes II added seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Billikens leveled the season series against the Flyers. Dayton defeated Saint Louis 68-63 on Jan. 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 07:43 GMT+08:00

