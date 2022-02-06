Alexa
Shungu leads Vermont over UMass Lowell 78-67

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 06:13
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Ben Shungu scored 24 points as Vermont won its 12th consecutive game, beating UMass Lowell 78-67 on Saturday.

Ryan Davis added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Catamounts (18-4, 10-0 America East Conference). Isaiah Powell had 12 points and Justin Mazzulla scored 11.

Allin Blunt had 19 points for the River Hawks (11-10, 3-6). Max Brooks added 14 points. John Hall had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 07:42 GMT+08:00

