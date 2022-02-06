Alexa
Minor lifts Merrimack over St. Francis (Pa.) 65-64 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 06:19
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Minor tallied 16 points and 16 rebounds to carry Merrimack to a 65-64 overtime win over St. Francis of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Malik Edmead's layup gave Merrimack a 65-63 lead with 51 seconds left in overtime and Josh Cohen of St. Francis made one of two free throws with 10 seconds left, leaving the Red Flash behind by a point.

Ziggy Reid had 14 points for Merrimack (9-14, 4-6 Northeast Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Mikey Watkins added 10 points. Jordan McKoy had 10 points and six rebounds.

Cohen scored a career-high 26 points plus 10 rebounds and five assists for the Red Flash (7-16, 3-9), who have now lost four straight games. Maxwell Land added 15 points. Ramiir Dixon-Conover had six steals.

The Warriors evened the season series against the Red Flash. St. Francis defeated Merrimack 62-46 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

