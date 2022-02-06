Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Doherty lifts Northeastern over Towson 58-53

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 05:36
Doherty lifts Northeastern over Towson 58-53

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Doherty tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds to carry Northeastern to a 58-53 win over Towson on Saturday, snapping the Huskies' 12-game losing streak.

Nikola Djogo had 12 points for Northeastern (7-16, 1-11 Colonial Athletic Association). Coleman Stucke added 10 points. Shaquille Walters had eight rebounds.

Jahmyl Telfort, who led the Huskies in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

Towson scored 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Cam Holden had 21 points for the Tigers (17-7, 8-3). Charles Thompson added 14 points. Nicolas Timberlake had seven rebounds.

The Huskies evened the season series against the Tigers. Towson defeated Northeastern 70-67 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 07:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
"