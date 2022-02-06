Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Watford held 0-0 by Burnley in Hodgson's 1st game in charge

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 05:27
Burnley's Connor Roberts, left, and Watford's Joao Pedro battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Watfo...
Watford manager Roy Hodgson walks off the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Watford, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, E...
Burnley's Aaron Lennon, foreground is tackled by Watford's Craig Cathcart, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Watford,...

Burnley's Connor Roberts, left, and Watford's Joao Pedro battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Watfo...

Watford manager Roy Hodgson walks off the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Watford, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, E...

Burnley's Aaron Lennon, foreground is tackled by Watford's Craig Cathcart, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Watford,...

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Roy Hodgson’s first game in charge of Watford ended in a 0-0 draw at Burnley on Saturday which leaves both sides still stuck in the relegation zone and fearing for their Premier League future.

Hodgson, the Premier League’s oldest-ever manager at 74, can take the positives from a first league clean sheet in 31 attempts for Watford.

For their part, the Clarets looked invigorated by the arrival of deadline-day attacking signing Wout Weghorst but still could not find the cutting edge needed.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley only has one league win all season after finally playing a fixture originally scheduled for Dec. 15 and twice postponed due to coronavirus-linked issues.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-06 07:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
"