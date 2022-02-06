Watford held 0-0 by Burnley in Hodgson's 1st game in charge

Burnley's Aaron Lennon, foreground is tackled by Watford's Craig Cathcart, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Watford,... Burnley's Aaron Lennon, foreground is tackled by Watford's Craig Cathcart, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Watford, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Ian Hodgson/PA via AP)

Watford manager Roy Hodgson walks off the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Watford, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, E... Watford manager Roy Hodgson walks off the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Watford, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Ian Hodgson/PA via AP)

Burnley's Connor Roberts, left, and Watford's Joao Pedro battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Watfo... Burnley's Connor Roberts, left, and Watford's Joao Pedro battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Watford, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Ian Hodgson/PA via AP)

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Roy Hodgson’s first game in charge of Watford ended in a 0-0 draw at Burnley on Saturday which leaves both sides still stuck in the relegation zone and fearing for their Premier League future.

Hodgson, the Premier League’s oldest-ever manager at 74, can take the positives from a first league clean sheet in 31 attempts for Watford.

For their part, the Clarets looked invigorated by the arrival of deadline-day attacking signing Wout Weghorst but still could not find the cutting edge needed.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley only has one league win all season after finally playing a fixture originally scheduled for Dec. 15 and twice postponed due to coronavirus-linked issues.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports