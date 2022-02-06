Alexa
Selden scores 18 to lift Gardner-Webb past NC A&T 69-62

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 05:15
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Reserve Anthony Selden had 18 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and 12 rebounds to lead Gardner-Webb to a 69-62 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Zion Williams had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Gardner-Webb (13-10, 7-3 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. D'Maurian Williams added 12 points. Kareem Reid had 10 points and three blocks.

Harry Morrice had 14 points for the Aggies (9-15, 4-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jeremy Robinson added 10 points. Kameron Langley had six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 07:07 GMT+08:00

"