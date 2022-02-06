Dixon's 24 points leads No. 12 Villanova past No. 17 UConn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Dixon scored a career-high 24 points and No. 12 Villanova beat No. 17 Connecticut 85-74 on Saturday.

Dixon had the breakout game of his two-year career and cruised past his previous best high of 15 points. He also grabbed 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (17-6, 10-3) and keyed a 12-0 run in the second half that busted the game open.

Collin Gillespie scored 19 before he left with an injury late in the game. Villanova’s leading scorer returned for a fifth season after a torn ligament in his left knee cost him the 2021 Big East Tournament and NCAA Tournament. Gillespie grimaced as he was helped off the court and went straight to the locker room. He sat on the bench at the end of the game.

The Wildcats bounced back from a loss at Marquette to win their fifth game of the season against a Top 25 team. The key stretch came early in the second half after the Huskies pulled to 47-40. Villanova sealed the win at the free-throw line, making 21 of 22 overall.

RJ Cole led the Huskies (15-6, 6-4) with 25 points.

As the game got out of reach, tempers flared and the teams had to be pulled apart following a brief skirmish.

NO. 18 ILLINOIS 74, INDIANA 57

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Trent Frazier scored 23 points and Kofi Cockburn added 17 as Illinois surged to its fourth straight win.

Cockburn also had eight rebounds, falling two short of tying Skip Thoren’s school record for double-doubles. Thoren had 41 from 1963-65.

The Fighting Illini (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) have won the last two on the Hoosiers’ home floor.

Indiana (16-6, 7-5) was led by Race Thompson with 13 points and six rebounds. Xavier Johnson had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists on a day preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis struggled again with foul trouble. He finished with six points in 23 minutes.

