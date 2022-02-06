Leyte lifts UNC Greensboro past Furman 58-56

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Bas Leyte had 11 points and 10 rebounds to help carry UNC Greensboro to a 58-56 win over Furman on Saturday.

Leyte gave UNCG the lead on a pair of free throws with 32 seconds left and added another with six seconds remaining. Two Furman shots in the final 10 seconds missed.

De'Monte Buckingham had 12 points for UNC Greensboro (13-10, 5-6 Southern Conference). Kaleb Hunter added 10 points and six rebounds.

After entering halftime with a 32-22 advantage, UNC Greensboro managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by eight points in the second half. The Paladins' 22 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Mike Bothwell had 18 points for the Paladins (17-8, 9-3), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Marcus Foster added 10 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Slawson had 12 rebounds and five assists. Alex Hunter made two from the arc and became Furman's all-time 3-point leader with 289.

The Spartans leveled the season series against the Paladins. Furman defeated UNC Greensboro 58-54 on Jan. 5.

