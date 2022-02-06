Alexa
Spear carries Robert Morris past IUPUI 66-49

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 03:44
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kahliel Spear tallied 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Robert Morris to a 66-49 win over IUPUI on Saturday.

Enoch Cheeks had 14 points and eight rebounds for Robert Morris (6-17, 4-10 Horizon League), which snapped its four-game road losing streak.

B.J. Maxwell had 16 points for the Jaguars (1-19, 0-10), whose losing streak reached 14 games. Boston Stanton III added 10 points. Chuks Isitua had 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 05:36 GMT+08:00

"