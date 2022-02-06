Alexa
Medical examiner called to Brown Deer apartment complex

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 02:17
BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) — Emergency services and a medical examiner responded to an incident Saturday morning at an apartment complex in a Milwaukee suburb, but police provided no immediate details of what happened.

WITI-TV reported that there are many ambulances as well as police and fire department vehicles outside the apartment complex in Brown Deer, and said a Milwaukee County medical examiner has been called to the scene.

A Brown Deer police dispatcher said he could not confirm details about what happened at the building.

