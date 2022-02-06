Gladbach crisis continues with Bundesliga draw at Bielefeld

Augsburg's Florian Niederlechner,left, holds the ball against Union Berlin's Robin Knoche in a duel during a German Bundesliga Soccer match between 1.... Augsburg's Florian Niederlechner,left, holds the ball against Union Berlin's Robin Knoche in a duel during a German Bundesliga Soccer match between 1.FC Augsburg and Union Berlin in Augsburg, Germany, Saturday, Feb.5, 2022. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)

Stuttgart's Silas, left, gets to the ball before Frankfurt's Christopher Lenz during a German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Eintra... Stuttgart's Silas, left, gets to the ball before Frankfurt's Christopher Lenz during a German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, Feb.5, 2022. (Silas Stein/dpa via AP)

Christopher Trimmel of Union Berlin, left, goes into a duel with his leg stretched against Ruben Vargas of Augsburg during a German Bundesliga Soccer ... Christopher Trimmel of Union Berlin, left, goes into a duel with his leg stretched against Ruben Vargas of Augsburg during a German Bundesliga Soccer match between 1.FC Augsburg and Union Berlin in Augsburg, Germany, Saturday, Feb.5, 2022. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)

Hoffenheim's Dabur Munds, right, in action during a German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Mainz, Germany, Sat... Hoffenheim's Dabur Munds, right, in action during a German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Mainz, Germany, Saturday, Feb.5, 2022. (Torsten Silz/dpa via AP)

Mainz's Karim Onisiwo, center, plays against Hoffenheim's Benjamin Hübner during a German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and TSG 1899 Ho... Mainz's Karim Onisiwo, center, plays against Hoffenheim's Benjamin Hübner during a German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Mainz, Germany, Saturday, Feb.5, 2022. (Torsten Silz/dpa via AP)

Freiburg's Roland Sallai, center, takes a bicycle kick against Cologne's Benno Schmitz during a German Bundesliga soccer match between 1.FC Cologne an... Freiburg's Roland Sallai, center, takes a bicycle kick against Cologne's Benno Schmitz during a German Bundesliga soccer match between 1.FC Cologne and SC Freiburg in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Feb.5, 2022. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)

Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, right, has no chance against the header of Mönchengladbach's goal scorer Alassane Plea, left, who scores the equal... Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, right, has no chance against the header of Mönchengladbach's goal scorer Alassane Plea, left, who scores the equalizing goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Arminia Bielefeld and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Bielefeld, Germany, Saturday, Feb.5, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach’s dismal spell continued Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Arminia Bielefeld, while high-flying Union Berlin and Freiburg both lost in the Bundesliga.

Gladbach at least ended its three-game losing run across all competitions, but coach Adi Hütter remains under pressure with the team just two points above the relegation zone.

Bielefeld stretched its unbeaten streak to six games.

Janni Serra opened the scoring in the 19th when he eluded three Gladbach defenders and let fly inside the left corner.

The home team was by far the better side until Alassane Plea equalized with a diving header to Jonas Hofmann’s lay off in the 38th.

Bielefeld also pushed hard in the second half, with visiting goalkeeper Yann Sommer rescuing Gladbach at least twice.

American defender George Bello made his Bundesliga debut following his transfer from Major League Soccer’s Atlanta, entering for Bielefeld in the 71st minute.

But Gladbach might have grabbed a late winner, with Hofmann in particular failing to make more of some good counterattacking opportunities.

Marcus Thuram fired the last chance wide for Gladbach, which is also looking for a new sporting director after Max Eberl’s decision to quit last week due to a buildup of stress and exhaustion after nearly 14 years in the job.

Union Berlin remained fourth despite losing 2-0 at Augsburg, which climbed out of the relegation zone with the win, and Freiburg remained fifth despite its 1-0 defeat in Cologne.

Cologne was without its coach Steffen Baumgart due to COVID-19. But it welcomed back 10,000 fans as authorities on Wednesday relaxed national coronavirus restrictions for large open-air events.

Ajdin Hrustic’s second goal proved to be the winner for Eintracht Frankfurt which won 3-2 at Stuttgart, and Mainz beat visiting Hoffenheim 2-0.

League leader Bayern Munich hosted Leipzig later Saturday.

