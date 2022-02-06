Ireland confirms 6N title shot by blowing away Wales 29-7

Ireland's James Ryan gathers the ball at a line out during the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva stadium in Dublin,... Ireland's James Ryan gathers the ball at a line out during the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Wales' Tomos Williams, left, passes the ball as Ireland's Andrew Porter tackles during the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and Wales at ... Wales' Tomos Williams, left, passes the ball as Ireland's Andrew Porter tackles during the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Ireland's Garry Ringrose holds off the challenge of Wales' Liam Williams on his way to score a try during the Six Nations rugby union match between Ir... Ireland's Garry Ringrose holds off the challenge of Wales' Liam Williams on his way to score a try during the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Ireland's Jonathan Sexton, right celebrates with Ireland's Andrew Conway, left and try scorer Ireland's Garry Ringrose, after Ringrose scores a try , ... Ireland's Jonathan Sexton, right celebrates with Ireland's Andrew Conway, left and try scorer Ireland's Garry Ringrose, after Ringrose scores a try , during the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland confirmed its Six Nations title credentials by blowing away defending champion Wales 29-7 at a full Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

Those credentials are expected to receive their sternest test of the championship next Saturday in Paris, where the Irish meet France, the last team to beat them a year ago.

"It's going to be a hell of a test,” Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton said.

The Irish slayers of the All Blacks in the autumn hit the ground running with a Bundee Aki try in the third minute, and had the bonus-point fourth try after an hour.

Despite light rain, Ireland's speed and efficiency at rucks overwhelmed Wales and the passing and catching was sublime. Equally impressive was the discipline; Ireland didn't concede a penalty until the second half.

There's huge optimism around Ireland for its first title since 2018. Momentum and confidence borne from eight test wins in a row and all four Irish provinces reaching the European club playoffs overpowered an undermanned Wales.

Eight senior Wales players are out injured, including captain Alun Wyn Jones, and the second string couldn't breach an impressive Ireland defense. Wales' only points came in the 75th minute from an Irish error, Tadhg Beirne passing off the floor mistakenly to busy flanker Taine Basham to scoot to the nearby posts for a converted try.

“Strangled us, physically dominated us,” Wales captain Dan Biggar said of Ireland. "It became too difficult for us to get on the front foot.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports