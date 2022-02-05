Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/05 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 39 21 12 4 2 48 117 113
Hershey 41 22 13 3 3 50 127 111
Springfield 41 22 13 5 1 50 133 131
Charlotte 40 22 16 2 0 46 138 119
Providence 35 17 12 3 3 40 106 98
WB/Scranton 39 18 17 1 3 40 103 121
Lehigh Valley 38 15 15 6 2 38 104 118
Bridgeport 43 16 19 4 4 40 117 132
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 37 26 6 5 0 57 136 95
Toronto 35 20 12 2 1 43 115 117
Rochester 39 22 14 2 1 47 143 141
Laval 32 17 12 3 0 37 105 109
Syracuse 36 16 16 3 1 36 101 115
Belleville 34 16 18 0 0 32 100 108
Cleveland 38 13 18 4 3 33 105 130
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 39 26 7 4 2 58 124 93
Manitoba 37 23 11 2 1 49 115 91
Rockford 36 17 15 3 1 38 98 106
Iowa 39 18 17 3 1 40 109 109
Milwaukee 43 20 19 2 2 44 120 127
Grand Rapids 39 15 17 5 2 37 105 121
Texas 33 12 15 4 2 30 101 119
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 37 26 7 3 1 56 127 89
Ontario 36 24 7 3 2 53 148 108
Bakersfield 33 17 9 4 3 41 106 94
Colorado 39 21 12 3 3 48 125 116
Henderson 35 20 12 2 1 43 108 97
Abbotsford 34 15 15 3 1 34 103 106
San Diego 35 14 19 2 0 30 93 118
Tucson 35 13 19 2 1 29 94 130
San Jose 39 14 24 1 0 29 117 161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Hershey 4, Cleveland 1

Ontario 5, Grand Rapids 2

Syracuse 4, Belleville 2

Utica 3, Laval 2

Charlotte 5, Rochester 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 1

Springfield 3, Hartford 2

WB/Scranton 4, Bridgeport 3

Chicago 1, Milwaukee 0

Rockford 4, Iowa 2

Bakersfield 4, Colorado 1

San Diego 5, Tucson 3

Stockton 2, Abbotsford 1

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-02-06 01:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
"