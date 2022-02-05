All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 39 21 12 4 2 48 117 113 Hershey 41 22 13 3 3 50 127 111 Springfield 41 22 13 5 1 50 133 131 Charlotte 40 22 16 2 0 46 138 119 Providence 35 17 12 3 3 40 106 98 WB/Scranton 39 18 17 1 3 40 103 121 Lehigh Valley 38 15 15 6 2 38 104 118 Bridgeport 43 16 19 4 4 40 117 132

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 37 26 6 5 0 57 136 95 Toronto 35 20 12 2 1 43 115 117 Rochester 39 22 14 2 1 47 143 141 Laval 32 17 12 3 0 37 105 109 Syracuse 36 16 16 3 1 36 101 115 Belleville 34 16 18 0 0 32 100 108 Cleveland 38 13 18 4 3 33 105 130

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 39 26 7 4 2 58 124 93 Manitoba 37 23 11 2 1 49 115 91 Rockford 36 17 15 3 1 38 98 106 Iowa 39 18 17 3 1 40 109 109 Milwaukee 43 20 19 2 2 44 120 127 Grand Rapids 39 15 17 5 2 37 105 121 Texas 33 12 15 4 2 30 101 119

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 37 26 7 3 1 56 127 89 Ontario 36 24 7 3 2 53 148 108 Bakersfield 33 17 9 4 3 41 106 94 Colorado 39 21 12 3 3 48 125 116 Henderson 35 20 12 2 1 43 108 97 Abbotsford 34 15 15 3 1 34 103 106 San Diego 35 14 19 2 0 30 93 118 Tucson 35 13 19 2 1 29 94 130 San Jose 39 14 24 1 0 29 117 161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Hershey 4, Cleveland 1

Ontario 5, Grand Rapids 2

Syracuse 4, Belleville 2

Utica 3, Laval 2

Charlotte 5, Rochester 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 1

Springfield 3, Hartford 2

WB/Scranton 4, Bridgeport 3

Chicago 1, Milwaukee 0

Rockford 4, Iowa 2

Bakersfield 4, Colorado 1

San Diego 5, Tucson 3

Stockton 2, Abbotsford 1

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled